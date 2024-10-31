Yellow Jackets Host Georgia Tech Fall Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis is set to host its lone fall tournament this weekend, with the Georgia Tech Fall Invite running from Nov 1-3 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Players at the invite will play one doubles match (8 game pro set) and one singles match each day. Play will begin at 9:00 a.m., starting with doubles action. Live scoring will be available all three days.

Six Yellow Jackets will play in the tournament – Robert Bauer, Gabriele Brancatelli, Gianluca Carlini, Christophe Clement, Owen DeMuth, and Rohan Sachdev.

Tournament Information:

WHAT: GT Fall Invite

WHO: Athletes from 8 universities will be competing in singles and doubles play

WHEN: Friday- Sunday, Nov. 1- 3

WHERE: Ken Byers Tennis Complex on the campus of Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga.

ADMISSION: Free

PARKING: Spectators will park in the Family Housing Deck located on 10th Street

Competing Schools:

Alabama

Georgia State

Liberty

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Vanderbilt

Yale

