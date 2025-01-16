Yellow Jackets Host Duke for Two-Day Meet

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive closes their home slate with a two-day meet this weekend at the McAuley Aquatic Center, welcoming in the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday Jan. 18. Action will start Friday at 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday will be Senior Day, where Tech will honor 16 seniors prior to the meet. The ceremony is set to begin at 10:35 a.m.

Live results can be found in the Meet Mobile app and both days of the meet will be streamed on ACCNX.

The Yellow Jacket men are 3-0 in dual meets this season, with wins over Emory, Florida State and Pitt and are ranked No. 21 in the latest CSCAA poll. The women sit at 1-2 in dual meets, falling to FSU and Pitt. Duke’s women’s squad is currently ranked No. 20.

Tech is coming off a tri-meet against Auburn and Carson-Newman, where the Yellow Jackets splitting the meet. On the men’s side, Tech defeated Carson-Newman 250-43, but fell to Auburn 96.50-204.50. For the women, Tech won 243-42 over CN, but fell 84-216 to Auburn.

In the meet, Tech claimed six event wins, including a sweep on the boards from sophomore Max Fowler. Additionally, Anna Bradescu took the 1-meter. Other event wins in the tri-meet came from freshman Uros Zivanovic (100 breast), Phoebe Wright (200 back) and Berke Saka (200 IM).

Wright, a transfer from George Washington University, has already made her mark this season, totaling four event wins, while freshman Zara Masud has claimed two event wins.

Saka, a senior from Turkey, leads the squad with nine event wins, and has set four NCAA B Cut times – 200 free, 100 and 200 back and 100 IM.

Fellow senior Sophie Murphy has won five races this season and set two NCAA B Cut times – 100 free and 200 free.

After Tuesday’s meet, Tech will travel to South Carolina for a dual meet against the Gamecocks on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

