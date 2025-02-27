Yellow Jackets Heads to Last Chance Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech is set to send a handful of swimmers to Auburn this weekend for the Last Chance Invite. The meet will run Friday and Saturday at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center in Auburn, Ala., and live results will be available through Meet Mobile.

This Last Chance Invite provides a final opportunity for athletes to improve on or record a NCAA qualifying time in their respective events.

Tech sends 13 to the event – Kiah Smith, Sophie Murphy, Phoebe Wright, Anna Hadjiloizou, Nina Stanisavljevic, Sabyne Brisson, Joao Caballero, Antonio Romero, Berke Saka, Uros Zivanovic, David Gapinski, Ricky Balduccini and Robin Yeboah.

Tech enters the meet with 37 B cuts set by the men’s team, with Saka leading the way with five (200 back, 100 back, 200 IM, 200 free, 100 fly). On the women’s side, Tech has set 28 B cuts this season.

The NCAA Women’s Championship will take place March 19-22, with the men’s starting March 26 and lasting through March 29. Both events will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com