Yellow Jackets Head to Tallahassee for NCAA South Regional

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech cross country heads to the Sunshine State on Friday for the 2024 NCAA South Regional, held at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla., hosted by Florida State.

The women will compete in the 6k, which will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the men’s 10k at 9:30 a.m. Live results and a livestream are available.

The regional performances will determine the NCAA Championship teams and individual qualifications. The top two teams from each regional meet and 13 at-large team selections will compete at nationals. Individual qualifications will include 36 auto qualifiers and two at-large bids. The south region consists of teams from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The South Regional is host to several ranked teams, with the women will face No. 7 Alabama, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 18 Florida, No. 24 Florida State and No. 27 Lipscomb, while the men will face No. 10 Alabama.

In the 2023 South Regional, the women took sixth, with the men finishing in 12th place.

Tech sends 15 runners to the regional, including 2023 competitors Mary Brady, Grace Driskill, Katy Earwood, Kate Jortberg, Abbey Green, Kenzie Walls, John Higinbotham, Joey Sandel, Devin Wade, Myles Collins and Charlie Smith. Additional Yellow Jackets competing in the regional include Lottie Chappell, Erin Fegans, Hayden Marshall and Taylor Wade.

Georgia Tech is coming off the ACC Cross Country Championship, where both squads finished 12th. Devin Wade finished first for the Yellow Jackets for the fourth time this season, finishing in 46th place. In the women’s 6k, Earwood was the first to finish for Tech, coming in 40th place with a 6k time of 20:27.3, ending the day with the highest placement for both the women and the men.

