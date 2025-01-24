Yellow Jackets Head to South Carolina for Dual Meet

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive hits the road for the first time in 2025 this weekend, heading to Columbia for a dual meet against South Carolina. The meet will start at 10 a.m. and live results can be found in the Meet Mobile app.

The No. 20 ranked Yellow Jacket men look to continue their strong season, with wins so far against Emory, Florida State, Pitt, Carson-Newman and Duke. The women have wins against Emory and Carson Newman.

Tech is coming off a two-day meet against Duke, where the Yellow Jackets claimed 24 event wins. Against the Blue Devils, the Tech men won the meet 258-102, but the women fell in a tight matchup, 167-201.

Berke Saka looks to continue his dominant season, as the senior from Turkey leads the team with 12 event wins and has set five NCAA B Cut times – 200 free, 100 and 200 back, 100 fly and 100 IM.

Fellow senior Sophie Murphy has won six races this season and set two NCAA B Cut times – 100 free and 200 free. Newcomer Phoebe Wright, a transfer from George Washington University, has already made her mark this season, totaling five event wins.

A few freshmen faces have also made their impact this season, with Uros Zivanovic totaling three race wins and an NCAA B Cut in the 100 breast. Additionally, Zara Masud has had a strong season, totaling nine podium finishes and two event wins.

After Saturday’s meet, Tech will travel to Auburn for the Auburn First Chance on Feb 7 and 8.

