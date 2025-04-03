Yellow Jackets Head to Florida Relays

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field travels down to the Sunshine State for this weekend’s meet, heading to Gainesville for the Florida Relays.

The meet will not be streamed, but live results will be available.

Action for the Yellow Jackets in Gainesville will begin Friday, with Tech’s first event being the hammer throw for freshman Tahir Hines. Running action will start with the 1500m, with Sophie Boice, Stella Chambless and Macy Felton in action for the women and Alex Arrambide, Chris Cherono and John Jessup for the men.

Tech is sending 17 from the men’s squad to the meet, while 19 from the women’s team will compete.

Last weekend saw spilt squad action for the Yellow Jackets and was highlighted by a program record by Devin Wade in the 10000m (28:59.83) and nine podium finishes across two days.

In Tech’s outdoor opener two weeks ago, Tech saw seven event wins: Billy Carlton (1500m), Tristan Autry (3000m steeplechase), Ameia Wilson (long jump), John Higinbotham (5000m), John Watkins (triple jump), Adora Tagbo (triple jump) and Carla du Plessis (high jump).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com