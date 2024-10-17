Yellow Jackets head to Arturo Barrios Invitational for Regular Season Finale

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets hit the road one final time in the regular season on Friday, traveling to the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M. The meet will take place at the Watts Cross Country Course, with the men’s 8k starting at 9:30 a.m. EST, and the women’s 6k beginning at 10:15 EST.

The meet will be the final tune up for the Yellow Jackets before the ACC Cross Country Championship on Nov. 1, in Cary, N.C.

Live results can be found here.

Thirty-eight teams have entered into the men’s field, with 41 competing in the women’s race. Over 800 athletes have entered across both genders, per Texas A&M.

Two weeks ago, the Yellow Jackets hosted the Georgia Tech Cross Country Invitational, where the men’s team finished third out of 16 teams, with 68 points. On the women’s side, the Yellow Jackets totaled 66 points, good for second place out of 23 total teams.

For the men’s squad, Alex Thomas crossed the finish line first for the Yellow Jackets, coming in ninth place with a time of 25:51.15. Other point scorers for Tech were: Hayden Marshall (13th), Ethan Curnow (17th), Matt Castronuovo (22) and Jean–Lou Pare (29th).

Reagan Mahoney was the top finisher for the Tech women, crossing the finish line fifth with a 6k time of 22:22.08. Katie Hamfeldt was also a top-10 finisher in the meet, coming in seventh place (22:23.86). Grace Crum (13th), Katherine Byrne (16th) and Sophie Boice (26th) rounded out the top five Yellow Jacket finishers.

Yellow Jackets have in 13 newcomers this fall, eight on the women’s team and five on the men’s side. Tech returned 25 to the women’s squad and 16 to the men’s team for the 2024 season.

