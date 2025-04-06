Yellow Jackets Fall to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va.– The Yellow Jackets took on Virginia Tech for a Sunday road match, but fell to the Hokies 5-2 in Blacksburg.

Christophe Clement and Richard Biagiotti struck first for Tech, taking doubles court three 6-3 over Virginia Tech’s duo of Maxime St-Hilaire and Frank Thompson.

The home squad answered with a win from the number one spot, where Matt Harper and Alberto Orso defeated Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini 6-3.

Attention turned to court two, where Gabriele Brancatelli and Krish Arora were battling Scott Sculley and Ilyas Fahim. With the match tied at six all, Tech needed to claim the tiebreaker to take the doubles point and came out on top 7-4 in the breaker to take the match.

The Hokies evened the score at 1-1 with a win from singles court three, where Sculley defeated Arora 6-0, 6-3.

Virginia Tech took a 2-1 lead on the day with a win from singles court six, with Eyal Shumilov getting a 6-4, 6-4 win over Tech’s Robert Bauer.

The Hokies jumped to a 3-1 lead with a win from Orso on court three, as the Hokie defeated Carlini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The home squad clinched the win with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of Biagiotti on court five, with Victor Kimpel getting the win.

Virginia Tech took a 5-1 lead on the day following a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win from St-Hilaire over Bonetto on court one.

Tech closed out the day with a win from Clement on court two, with the junior getting a 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Fahim.

Tech closes out the regular season next weekend at Clemson on April 11.

Virginia Tech 5, Georgia Tech 2

Singles

Maxime St. Hilaire (VT) def. #113 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 #97 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Ilyas Fahim (VT) 6-7 (0-7), 6-1, 6-4 Scott Sculley (VT) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-0, 6-3 Alberto Orso (VT) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Victor Kimpel (VT) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 7-5 Eyal Shumilov (VT) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

#65 Matt Harper/Alberto Orso (VT) def. #15 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3 Krish Arora/Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Scott Sculley/Ilyas Fahim (VT) 7-6 (7-4) Christophe Clement/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Maxime St. Hilaire/Frank Thompson (VT) 6-3

