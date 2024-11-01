Yellow Jackets End Day One of GT Fall Invite with Six Wins

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets finished day one of the Georgia Tech Fall Invite Friday afternoon, recording six wins – four in singles and two in doubles.

The day started with doubles action, where three Yellow Jacket duos were in action, with two getting wins.

The duo of Robert Bauer and Owen DeMuth got the first win of the day, getting an 8-5 win over the Vanderbilt duo of Tighe Brunetti and Jack Ingram.

Newcomers Christophe Clement and Gianluca Carlini also got a doubles win, defeating Vignesh Gogineni and Jason Shuler in a tight battle, 8-7 (11-9).

The pairing of Gabriele Brancatelli and Rohan Sachdev fell in their doubles match, losing 6-8 to Isac Stromberg and Mattieu Chambonniere from Ole Miss.

Attention then turned to singles action, where four of six Yellow Jackets won their match of the day, with three of them coming in straight sets.

Brancatelli was the first singles win for Tech, defeating Stromberg from Ole Miss in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Freshman Carlini continued his winning ways Friday, battling Eric Li from Yale and coming out on top with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 win.

Clement also got a win in straight sets, defeating Damien Nezar 6-4, 6-4.

Sachdev was the fourth Yellow Jacket win of the day, battling in a three se match Radomir Tomic from Mississippi State, defeating the Bulldog 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

DeMuth and Bauer both dropped their day one matches, with DeMuth falling 2-6, 5-7 to Marshall Landry from Mississippi State and Bauer falling 2-6, 3-6 to Carl Roothman from Liberty.

Action will continue Saturday, with doubles beginning at 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech Fall Invite Day 1 Results:

Singles

Gabriele Brancatelli (Georgia Tech) def. Isac Stromberg (Ole Miss) 6-3, 6-2

Christophe Clement (Georgia Tech) def. Damien Nezar (Alabama) 6-4, 6-4

Carl Roothman (Liberty) def. Robert Bauer (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-3

Gianluca Carlini (Georgia Tech) def. Eric Li (Yale) 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

Marshall Landry (Mississippi State) def. Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 7-5

Rohan Sachdev (Georgia Tech) def. Radomir Tomic (Mississippi State) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Doubles

Gianluca Carlini/Christophe Clement (Georgia Tech) def. Vignesh Gogineni/Jason Shuler (Yale) 8-7 (11-9)

Robert Bauer/Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) def. Tighe Brunetti/Jack Ingram (Vanderbilt) 8-5

Isac Stromberg/Mattieu Chambonniere (Ole Miss) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Rohan Sachdev (Georgia Tech) 8-6

