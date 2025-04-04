Yellow Jackets Drop Match at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– The Yellow Jackets faced No. 6 Virginia in a road match Friday afternoon, but fell 4-0 to the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.

Tech struck first with a 6-2 win from doubles number three, with the new duo of Christophe Clement and Richard Biagiotti getting a 6-2 win over Virginia’s Ty Switzer and Jangjun Kim.

The Cavaliers answered with a win from court one, where James Hopper and Keegan Rice defeated Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini 6-3.

Attention then turned two court two, where Gabriele Brancatelli and Krish Arora were battling Dylan Dietrich and Mans Dahlberg of Virginia, but it was eventually the home duo who took the match 6-4 to give Virginia a 1-0 lead on the day.

Virginia extended their lead to 2-0 following a win from Stiles Brockett form court six, where he beat Robert Bauer 6-0, 6-2.

From the number five spot, Biagiotti dropped his match 1-6, 5-7 to Virginia’s Dahlberg to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead.

The home squad clinched the win following a 6-2, 6-3 defeat of Tech’s Bonetto from Rice on court two.

The Yellow Jackets stay on the road through the weekend, traveling to Virginia Tech on Sunday, April 6.

#6 Virginia 4, #46 Georgia Tech 0

Singles

#23 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 4-6, 4-3, unfinished Keegan Rice (VA) def. #113 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-2, 6-3 James Hopper (VA) vs. Krish Arora (GT) 6-2, 4-3, unfinished Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-4, 4-4, unfinished Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1, 7-5 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

#42 James Hopper/Keegan Rice (VA) def. #15 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3 #35 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Krish Arora (GT) 6-4 Christophe Clement/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Ty Switzer/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-2

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com