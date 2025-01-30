Yellow Jackets Down Panthers 7-0

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets dominated the Georgia State Panthers in Thursday’s match at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, sweeping their cross-town opponent, 7-0.

Tech cruised to a 1-0 lead after dominating doubles action, with wins at number one and two. The duo of Krish Arora and Christophe Clement gave Tech an advantage in doubles play following a quick 6-1 win from the number one spot over Hugo Nossler and Aryan Jit Singh.

The No. 44 ranked duo Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini clinched the point almost immediately after, defeating Edward Tymes and Gabriele Datei of Georgia State 6-2.

Attention then turned to singles play, where Tech claimed all six courts in straight-set matches.

Robert Bauer, playing at number six singles, was the first to win his match, dominating his first set 6-0 and then winning 6-3 over Ethan Vander Auwera.

Carlini, the freshman from Italy, put Tech up 3-0 on the day with a 6-3, 6-0 win from the number four spot, downing Hugo Nossler.

Richard Biagiotti earned his sixth win of the season with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Gabriele Datei to clinch the win for the Yellow Jackets.

With a 6-2, 6-4 win over Edward Tymes, Clement gave Tech a 5-0 advantage in the match, while Arora finished right after, defeating Aryan Jit Singh 6-4, 6-1.

Bonetto closed out the day with a win from number one singles, defeating Baran Soyler 7-5, 6-3 to secure the sweep for the Yellow Jackets.

Tech hits the road next week for some Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, traveling to Georgia for a match on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech 7, Georgia State 0

Singles

#90 Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Baran Soyler (GSU) 7-5, 6-3 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Edward Tymes (GSU) 6-2, 6-4 Krish Arora (GT) def. Aryan Jit Singh (GSU) 6-4, 6-1 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Hugo Nossler (GSU) 6-3, 6-0 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Gabriele Datei (GSU) 6-1, 6-2 Robert Bauer (GT) def. Ethan Vander Auwera (GSU) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

#19 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Hugo Nossler/Aryan Jit Singh (GSU) 6-1 #44 Gianluca Carlini/Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Edward Tymes/Gabriele Datei (GSU) 6-2 Richard Biagiotti/Robert Bauer (GT) vs. Baran Soyler/McKane Johnson (GSU) 4-3, unfinished

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com