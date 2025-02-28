Yellow Jackets Down Notre Dame 4-1 to Open Conference Action

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets opened Atlantic Coast Conference action with a ranked win Friday night, defeating No. 35 Notre Dame 4-1 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

To open doubles action on The Flats, the No. 33 ranked pairing of Krish Arora and Christophe Clement took court one, defeating Peter Nad and Chase Thompson of Notre Dame 6-3 to give Tech an advantage.

The Fighting Irish went on to take court three, with the duo of Noah Becker and Sebastian Dominko defeating Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer 6-3.

After being down 2-5, the No. 19 ranked duo of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini battled back on court two against Jameson Corsillo and Yu Zhang of Notre Dame, winning five straight sets to take the match 7-5 and clinch the doubles point for Tech.

With Tech holding a 1-0 advantage in the match, attention turned to singles, where the Yellow Jackets used wins on courts four, five and six to seal the victory.

Notre Dame got on the board with a win from No. 39 Sebastian Dominko, as he defeated Bonetto 6-1, 6-3.

At singles number six, Carlini used a 6-4, 6-4 win over Kyran Magimay to give Tech the lead back, with the match now sitting at 2-1.

Clement, down 2-5 in his first set against Nad of Notre Dame, battled back to even the set a six all, and went on to win the breaker 8-6. The junior transfer then got a quick 6-1 win in the second set to take the match 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, putting Tech one win away from the ACC victory.

It was sophomore Richard Biagiotti who closed out the match for Tech, using a 6-4, 6-3 defeat over Jameson Corsillo to secure the 4-1 win for the Yellow Jackets.

The remaining two matches went unfinished, with Brancatelli up 7-5, 4-5 and Arora in a third set after winning set one 6-3 before falling 1-6 in his second set.

Tech continues opening weekend of ACC play on Sunday, welcoming in Louisville for a match at 12 p.m.

#54 Georgia Tech 4, #35 Notre Dame 1

Singles

#39 Sebastian Dominko (ND) def. #104 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-1, 6-3 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) vs. Chase Thompson (ND) 7-5, 4-5, unfinished Krish Arora (GT) vs. Yu Zhang (ND) 6-3, 1-6, 4-3, unfinished Christophe Clement (GT) def. Peter Nad (ND) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Jameson Corsillo (ND) 6-4, 6-3 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Kyran Magimay (ND) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

#33 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Peter Nad/Chase Thompson (ND) 6-3 #19 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Jameson Corsillo/Yu Zhang (ND) 7-5 Noah Becker/Sebastian Dominko (ND) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) 6-3

