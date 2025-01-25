Yellow Jackets down Arkansas; Advance to Championship Match

AUSTIN, Texas – The Yellow Jackets cruised to a 4-1 win Saturday afternoon, defeating Arkansas in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Austin Regional.

Tech will advance and is set to face No. 1 Texas on Sunday in the championship match. The winner will advance to ITA Indoor Championships, which will be held in February.

Action started with doubles, where the No. 19 ranked duo of Krish Arora and Christophe Clement gave Tech an advance, following a 6-3 defeat of Bozo Barun and Marino Jakic from Arkansas.

Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini clinched the doubles point for Tech, with the No. 44 ranked pairing defeating Connor Smillie and Jakub Vrba 6-4.

With the Yellow Jackets holding a 1-0 lead in the match, attention turned to singles, where Tech was able to win three matches to clinch the win and advance to Sunday’s action.

Bonetto struck first in singles, as the No. 90 ranked Yellow Jacket cruised to a straight set win at number one singles, defeating Arkansas’s Barun, 6-3, 6-3.

Gabriele Brancatelli used a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Jakic at number two singles to give Tech a 3-0 advantage on the day.

Arkansas got on the board with a win at number three singles, where Tech’s Clement fell to Lukas Palovic 2-6, 4-6.

With his fifth win of the season, Richard Biagiotti clinched the win for the Yellow Jackets, defeating Arthur Bellegy 6-2, 6-4 to advance Tech to Sunday’s action.

Tech will be back in action Sunday in the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend Austin Regional.

Georgia Tech 4, Arkansas 1

Singles

#90 Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Bozo Barun (ARKM) 6-3, 6-3 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Marino Jakic (ARKM) 6-4, 6-4 Lukas Palovic (ARKM) def. Christophe Clement (GT) 6-2, 6-4 #85 Jakub Vrba (ARKM) vs. Krish Arora (GT) 3-6, 6-4, 1-1, unfinished Benni Emesz (ARKM) vs. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 4-6, 6-1, 2-3, unfinished Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Arthur Bellegy (ARKM) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

#19 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Bozo Barun/Marino Jakic (ARKM) 6-3 #44 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Connor Smillie/Jakub Vrba (ARKM) 6-4 Benni Emesz/Lukas Palovic (ARKM) vs. Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) 4-5, unfinished

