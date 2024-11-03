Yellow Jackets Conclude Play at Georgia Tech Fall Invite

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets concluded action at the Georgia Tech Fall Invite on Sunday, finishing the day with two singles win.

In doubles action, two Yellow Jacket duos played, but both fell in their final doubles matches of the tournament.

Robert Bauer and Owen DeMuth took on Vanderbilt’s pairing of Callum Markowitz and Dylan Charlap but felt 5-8.

Tech duo Gabriele Brancatelli and Rohan Sachdev dropped their match also, falling 5-8 to Yale’s Jason Shuler/Vignesh Gogineni.

Attention then turned to singles, where four Yellow Jackets played, with two getting wins.

DeMuth took on Ernst Gouws from Liberty, but fell 2-6, 6-3.

Sachdev got the first win for Yellow Jackets on Sunday, winning in straight sets over Liberty’s Chase Robinson, 6-3, 6-3.

Rain then moved the matches indoors, where Brancatelli and Gianluca Carlini rounded out action for Tech.

Carlini took on Marshall Landry from Mississippi State, and the Yellow Jacket freshman came out on top, winning 6-1, 6-0.

Brancatelli was the final match for Tech, taking on Andrii Zimnokh from Alabama, but falling 2-6, 0-6.

Georgia Tech Fall Invite Day 3 Results:

Singles

Rohan Sachdev (Georgia Tech) def. Chase Robinson (Liberty) 6-3, 6-3

Ernst Gouws (Liberty) def. Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-3

Gianluca Carlini (Georgia Tech) def. Marshall Landry (Mississippi State) 6-1, 6-0

Andrii Zimnokh (Alabama) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Jason Shuler/Vignesh Gogineni (Yale) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Rohan Sachdev (Georgia Tech) 8-5

Callum Markowitz/Dylan Charlap (Vanderbilt) def. Robert Bauer/Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 8-5

