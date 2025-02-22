Yellow Jackets Close Non-Conference Play With Wins Over UNCW and The Citadel

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets closed non-conference action Saturday with two wins, defeating UNCW 4-2 before sweeping The Citadel 7-0 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Georgia Tech vs UNCW

Saturday’s action started off with Tech clinching the doubles point, first with a win from Gabriele Brancatelli and Robert Bauer, who defeated Trey Mallory and Lukas Steffen 6-3. Krish Arora and Christophe Clement clinched the point for Tech soon after, getting a 6-4 win over UNCW’s Harold Huens and Alex de Gabriele.

With Tech up 1-0, it was time for singles action, where the Yellow Jackets claimed three wins to clinch the victory over the Seahawks.

Freshman Gianluca Carlini struck first for Tech, getting a straight set win over Jordi Domenech, winning 6-1, 6-2 to give Tech the 2-0 advance.

UNCW then got on the board following a win on court five, where Steffen issued Richard Biagiotti his first loss of the season, defeating the Yellow Jacket 6-2, 6-4. The Seahawks evened the match a 2-2 following a win from court one, with Nate Bonetto falling to Harold Huens 4-6, 3-6.

Tech took a 3-2 lead in the match with a win from Clement, as he got a straight set win over Alex de Gabriele, taking the match 6-2, 6-4.

Arora clinched the win for Tech from court three, getting a 6-4, 6-3 win over UNCW’s Joseph Wayand.

Georgia Tech vs The Citadel

Tech carried over its momentum into the second match of the day, cruising to a 7-0 win over The Citadel, with all singles wins coming in straight sets.

The Yellow Jackets jumped to a quick advantage in doubles, with the duo of Bonetto and Carlini getting a 6-0 win over Nick Stroumpis and Anthony Osipov. Tech quickly secured the doubles point following a 6-1 win from Biagiotti and Robert Bauer over Ted Bagwell and Tucker Hendrix.

The Yellow Jackets did not let up in singles action, jumping to a quick 2-0 win over The Citadel following a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win from Clement over Bradey Minnich. Tech extended its lead to 3-0 following a 6-2, 6-0 win from Biagiotti over Osipov.

Arora clinched the win for the second time on Saturday, defeating Bagwell 6-2, 6-0.

With a 6-1, 6-2 win from court number five, Carlini put Tech up 5-0 after defeating The Citadel’s Reece Beckendorf. Bonetto extended Tech’s lead to 6-0 with a win from singles court one, downing Noah Van Dyke 6-2, 6-4.

Bauer closed out Saturday’s sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 win from singles court six, defeating Nick Stroumpis.

Tech opens ACC play in a week, welcoming in Notre Dame (Feb. 28) and Louisville (March 2).

Georgia Tech 4, UNCW 2

Singles

Harold Huens (UNCW) def. Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-4, 6-3 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) vs. Sam Nicholson (UNCW) 5-7, 0-4, unfinished Krish Arora (GT) def. Joseph Wayand (UNCW) 6-4, 6-3 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Alex de Gabriele (UNCW) 6-2, 6-4 Lukas Steffen (UNCW) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-2, 6-4 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Jordi Domenech (UNCW) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) def. Harold Huens/Alex de Gabriele (UNCW) 6-4 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Jordi Domenech/Joseph Wayand (UNCW) 2-5, unfinished Gabriele Brancatelli/Robert Bauer (GT) def. Trey Mallory/Lukas Steffen (UNCW) 6-3

Georgia Tech 7, The Citadel 0

Singles

Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Noah Van Dyke (CIT) 6-2, 6-4 Krish Arora (GT) def. Ted Bagwell (CIT) 6-2, 6-0 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Bradey Minnich (CIT) 6-0, 6-1 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Anthony Osipov (CIT) 6-2, 6-0 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Reece Beckendorf (CIT) 6-1, 6-2 Robert Bauer (GT) def. Nick Stroumpis (CIT) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) vs. Noah Van Dyke/Reece Beckendorf (CIT) 4-2, unfinished Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Nick Stroumpis/Anthony Osipov (CIT) 6-0 Robert Bauer/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Ted Bagwell/Tucker Hendrix (CIT) 6-1

