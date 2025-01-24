Yellow Jackets Close Day One of Orange and Purple Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track and field wrapped up action at day one of the Orange and Purple Invitational with four podium finishes and 10 additional top-ten finishes.

In the field events, action started with the long jump where Ameia Wilson took sixth place (5.86m), while Jill Catton took 14th (5.43m), with Kelsey Chambers in 15th (5.39m) and Morgan Gordon in 17th (5.24m). Charlie Crowder took 14th in the men’s long jump (6.58).

In the women’s weight throw, Maggie Gizinski finished 24th (11.27m), while Tahir Hines had a top-ten finish in the men’s weight throw, coming in ninth (18.02m).

Macy Felton opened the running events with a top-five finish in the women’s 1000m, taking fifth with a time of 2:56.08. On the men’s side, Alex Arrambide took first in the event with a time of 2:29.97.

In the 60m prelim, Sheleah Harris finished 18th, which advanced her to the semifinals. She then went on finish eighth in the semi final and seventh in the final (7.52).

George Benjamin placed 13th in the 60m hurdles prelims and 16th in the semifinals (8.27). Kennedy Myers finished 15th in the 60m hurdles prelim with a time of (8.58) and 12th in the semis (8.37).

In the women’s 600, Gracie Martson finished on the podium with a time of 1:34.11, good for third place. Kayla Rose took ninth (1:37.93), with McKenzie Blackledge coming in 10th (1:38.65). Stella Chambless finished in 14th (1:40.43) while Aditi Sagi finished 16th (1:44.60).

On the men’s side, Parker Buchheit had a podium finish, coming in third (1:18.38), while Winston DeCuir III (sixth, 1:19.64) and Kamren Kennedy (ninth, 1:20.49). Alex Thomas took 11th (1:21.64), with Willem Mandel in 16th (1:23.76), Trent Bell in 17th (1:25.37) and Ethan Kurilko in 18th (1:25.97).

For the women’s mile, three Yellow Jackets entered the event, with Sarah Copeland taking ninth (4:40.15), with Grace Driskill in 15th (4:54.90) and Katy Earwood in 28th (5:02.89). On the men’s side, Charlie Smith took third place with a time of 4:03.84, while John Higinbotham added a podium finish, finishing in sixth with a time of 4:09.07. Devin Wade finished in 16th (4:12.23), with Cooper Timberman in 31st (4:22.50) and Joseph Jacquot in 34th (4:27.88).

Kimmi Woods finished 23rd (58.21) in the women’s 200, with Sarah Noel in 30th (58.51). In the men’s 400, Caden Terrell was the first to finish, coming 16th (49.08), with Weston Baptiste in 23rd (50.05) and Bradley Favors in 26th (50.71).

Tech will return to action Saturday for day two of the Orange and Purple Invitational, hosted by Clemson.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com