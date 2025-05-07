Yellow Jackets Claim Two Events Wins at Emory Qualifier

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field spent Wednesday at cross-town opponent Emory, competing at the Emory Qualifier before postseason action kicks off next weekend.

Tristan Autry and Matt Castronuovo kicked things off with the 3000m steeplechase, with Castronuovo taking first with a time of 8:57.84, with Autry right behind in second with a time of 9:17.90.

Three Yellow Jackets were in action in the 1500m, with Chris Cherono leading the way in second place with a time of 3:45.24. He was followed by Myles Collins in fourth (3:45.24) and Jean–Lou Pare in ninth (4:02.01).

On the women’s side, Grace Driskill claimed first place with a time of 4:24.57, while Bella Turner was in fourth (4:35.24), Hannah Schemmel in fifth (4:38.32) and Erin Fegans in sixth (4:38.70).

Bradley Favors was the lone Yellow Jacket in action in the 400m, coming in third, running a 48.29.

Action for Tech closed with the 800m, where Alex Thomas was the highest finisher, running a 1:50.09, good for second place. John Jessup was the next highest finisher in eighth (1:52.52), followed by Cooper Timberman in ninth (1:52.72) and Kamren Kennedy in 10th (1:53.94).

In the women’s 800m, Gracie Marston led the way with a second-place finish, running a 2:06.43. Lottie Chappell was close behind in fourth place with a time of 2:07.36, while Macy Felton finished eighth (2:12.70) and Riley Perlakowski finished 11th (2:14.42).

Tech now turns its attention to the post season, gearing up for ACC Outdoor Championships on May 15-17 in Winston Salem.

