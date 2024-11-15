Yellow Jacket Women Take Seventh; Men finish Eighth at NCAA South Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech cross country closed the season Friday morning at the NCAA South Regional, where the women’s team finished in seventh place out of 31 teams, and the men’s squad finished in eighth out of 26 teams. The women finished the day with 180 points, while the men totaled 234.

Action started with the women’s 6k, where fifth-year senior Kate Jortberg finished the season with a 13th place finish, finishing with a time of 20:16.4. Her 13th place finish was the best among both genders in Friday’s action. The race also marked the fourth time this season Jortberg had led the Yellow Jackets.

Mary Brady and Katy Earwood were the next Yellow Jackets to finish, coming in 33rd and 34th, respectively, with matching times of 20:40.7.

Grace Driskill (41st, 20:48.3) and Abbey Green (59th, 21:07.7) rounded out the top five finishers for Tech. Out of 215 total athletes in the race, all seven Yellow Jackets finished in the top 100.

In the men’s 10k, Devin Wade was the first Yellow Jacket to finish. The senior came in 21st place, finishing with a time of 30:36.1. The race marked the fifth time this season Wade has been the first Yellow Jacket to finish.

John Higinbotham crossed the finish line next for Tech with a time of 31:12.4, good for 39th place. Myles Collins was close behind in 49th place, with a 10k time of 31:22.3. Joey Sandel (31:34.3) came in 60th place, while Charlie Smith (31:39.6) rounded out the point scorers for Tech, coming in 65th. Out of 184 total athletes, the Yellow Jackets all finished within the top 85 of all runners.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com