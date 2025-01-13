Yellow Jacket Softball Opens Practice to Tech Fans

THE FLATS – Ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 softball season, Georgia Tech softball is welcoming its supporters to Shirley Clements Mewborn Field for an open practice on Sunday, Feb 2 from 12-3 p.m. The pre-season open practice is open to all Tech softball fans, free of charge.
The Yellow Jackets are set to train as a team from 12-2 p.m. at Mewborn Field and encourage the community to come get a sneak peak of the 2025 squad before opening day, Feb. 7 at the Buzz Classic. Free parking for the event will be available in the McCamish parking lot.
On-field activities will be limited to 40 pre-registered fans. Everyone planning to participate will be required to fill out the following waiver (Open Practice Waiver). Fans can sign up here to participate; signing up does not guarantee a spot for the event.
Tickets for the 2025 season are available in a variety of selections including season tickets, the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets. For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
