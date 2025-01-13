Yellow Jacket Softball Opens Practice to Tech Fans

THE FLATS – Ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 softball season, Georgia Tech softball is welcoming its supporters to Shirley Clements Mewborn Field for an open practice on Sunday, Feb 2 from 12-3 p.m. The pre-season open practice is open to all Tech softball fans, free of charge.

The Yellow Jackets are set to train as a team from 12-2 p.m. at Mewborn Field and encourage the community to come get a sneak peak of the 2025 squad before opening day, Feb. 7 at the Buzz Classic. Free parking for the event will be available in the McCamish parking lot.

On-field activities will be limited to 40 pre-registered fans. Everyone planning to participate will be required to fill out the following waiver (Open Practice Waiver). Fans can sign up here to participate; signing up does not guarantee a spot for the event.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available in a variety of selections including season tickets, the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets. For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.