Yellow Jacket Men and Women finish 12th at ACC Cross Country Championships

CARY, N.C. – Georgia Tech cross country recorded twelfth-place finishes in the both the men’s 8k and women’s 6k Friday at the Atlantic Coast Conference Cross Country Championships in Cary, N.C. The women finished with 298 points, while the men totaled 370 points.

The morning started off with the men’s 8k, where Devin Wade was the first Yellow Jacket to finish. The senior came in 46th place, finishing with a time of 23:28.3. The race marked the fourth time this season Wade has been the first Yellow Jacket to finish.

Fifth year Charlie Smith crossed the finish line next for Tech with a time of 23:50.0, finishing in 71st place. Fifth year Myles Collins rounded out the top three for Tech, coming in 94th with a time of 24:07.9. Junior Joey Sandel (24:09.8) came in 97th place, while sophomore Taylor Wade (24:09.8) rounded out the point scores for the Yellow Jackets, coming in 101st.

In the women’s 6k, fifth-year Katy Earwood was the first to finish for Tech, coming in 40th place with a 6k time of 20:27.3, ending the day with the highest placement for both the women and the men.

Kate Jortberg was the next to finish for the Yellow Jackets, finishing 48th (20:34.6). Grace Driskill (63rd, 20:50.6), Mary Brady (73rd, 20:57.0) and Abbey Green (20:57.8) closed out the top five finishers for the Yellow Jackets.

Up next for Tech is the NCAA South Regional, which will be Nov. 15 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Full Steam Ahead

