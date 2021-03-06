Yellow Jacket Diving Prepares for Zone B Championships

NCAA Div. I Zone B Qualifiers /// Meet Info

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving will send four student-athletes to compete in the 2021 Zone B Diving Championships, beginning on Sunday, March 7, in Greensboro, N.C.

The Yellow Jackets will have divers in every event as Tech works to qualify for NCAAs. During the three-day championships, the team will compete against Auburn, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Florida State, NC State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, UNC Wilmington, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Georgia Tech Divers:

Anna Bradescu (1m, 3m, Platform)

Camryn Hidalgo (3m & Platform)

Ruben Lechuga (1m, 3m, Platform)

Carmen Woodruff (1m, 3m, Platform)

SCHEDULE (times in EDT)

15-minute breaks between Prelims and Finals

Sunday, March 7, 2021

Prelim/Quarterfinal Women’s 1m & Men’s 3m Championships (6 Dives) – 10:30 a.m.

Finals Women’s 1m & Men’s 3m Championships (6 Dives) – 2:15 p.m.

Monday, March 8, 2021

Prelim/Quarterfinal Women’s 3m & Men’s Platform Championship (6 Dives) – 10:30 a.m.

Finals Women’s 3m & Men’s Platform Championship (6 Dives) – 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Prelim/Quarterfinal Women’s Platform & Men’s 1m Championship (6 Dives) – 10:30 a.m.

Finals Women’s Platform & Men’s 1m Championship (6 Dives) – 2:15 p.m.

