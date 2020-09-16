XC Swaps Bulldog Invite for Mountain Dew Invitational

LIVE RESULTS | MEET INFO | MEN’S COURSE MAP | WOMEN’S COURSE MAP

THE FLATS – The 2020 Bulldog Invitational hosted by the University of Georgia has been canceled due to inclement weather expected from Hurricane Sally. The annual meet in Athens would have served as the Georgia Tech cross country program’s season opener, which will now take place on Friday, Sept. 18 at the Mountain Dew Invitational hosted by the University of Florida in Gainesville at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.

All staff, coaches and spectators must wear face coverings. The SEC Medical Guidance Task Force Recommendations Summary can be found here.

Tech’s men will take on an 8K course at 7:55 a.m. (EDT), with the women trekking a 6K course at approximately 8:30 a.m. (EDT). Team scores will be computed by totaling the top five runners’ finish positions. The sixth and seventh runners will count as displacers.

The Yellow Jacket women return their top six finishers from last year’s NCAA South Regional, where they finished fourth. The team expects to be led by two All-South Regional runners in Nicole Fegans and Mary Kathryn Knott. Last season Fegans also earned All-ACC honors for her performance in the women’s 6K conference championship race in Blacksburg.

The Tech men return five of their top seven finishers from the fifth-place team at last year’s NCAA South Regional, led by All-South Region honoree, Braeden Collins. Andrew Kent, who redshirted during the 2019 XC season, will return to the course on Thursday as well after earning Second Team All-ACC honors in the 5000m during the 2020 indoor championships. Kent also earned All-South Region honors in 2019, along with James Cragin, who returns for his junior campaign.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY COACH ALAN DROSKY:

On the cancellation:

“We really appreciated the UGA Athletic Association’s effort to host the competition. Hosting a cross country meet anytime is a major undertaking, and even more so now. A lot of work was put in by their administration and coaching staff, so we share their disappointment in having to cancel with the weather forecast continuing to worsen. For our team, we put together our fall schedule back in March and are now working on the fourth permutation. Our coaching staff re-grouped this morning and felt like our cross-country schedule has been knocked down four times, but we’ll get up a fifth!”

On the UF Mountain Dew Invite:

“We’re so excited to have this opportunity to compete. For months, behind the scenes, so much work and planning from our administration, sports medicine staff, and our coaches has taken place to get us to this point. For our student-athletes, they’ve been on their own since March and spent the summer months not knowing if or when they might race this fall. We were able to recommend training for them to perform on their own, but literally had no idea where we would be when we started practice on August 18th. The women and the men have looked great for these past four weeks. It’s a credit to their belief in themselves, their commitment to their teammates, and the culture we’ve built in our program.”

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com