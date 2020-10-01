XC Primed for FSU Invite

Live Results | Meet Info| Men’s 8K Map | Women’s 5K Map | Meet Schedule
THE FLATS. – Yellow Jacket cross country will head to Tallahassee, Fl., this Friday for the second meet of the 2020 regular season, the FSU Invitational hosted by ACC rival Florida State at Apalachee Regional Park.
The men will take on an 8K course starting at 7:40 a.m., followed by a women’s 5K circuit at 8:10 a.m. on Friday morning. A map of the men’s 8K can be found here. A map of the women’s 5K can be found here.
Live Results for the FSU Invitational can be found here. A full schedule of the Invite can be found here.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the meet will not be open to spectators. A copy of the medical protocols and precautions can be found here.
Tech looks to line up against nine other schools, including four other ACC schools. Friday’s opponents on the men’s side will consist of Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami and host FSU. The Yellow Jacket women will face off against the same field minus LSU being replaced by Mississippi State.
Last time out the Jackets saw the women’s team earn the women’s 6K title at the Mountain Dew Invitational in Gainesville, Fl., led by a first-place finish by senior Nicole Fegans while also placing five runners in the top-10 scoring just 25 points. Tech’s men took second at the Invite with 53 points, backed by two top-10 performances by junior James Cragin (6th-place) and sophomore Nick Nyman (10th-place).
The Apalachee Regional Park cross country course, developed by the Leon County Recreation Department in collaboration with Florida State University athletics and the local Gulf Winds Track Club, was designed with the sport in mind. A series of trails and loops allows for competition to be contested over a wide range of race lengths. The predominant running surfaces are grass and crushed shell. The width of the course ranges from approximately 150 meters at the starting line and is significantly wider than 25 meters through the first 800 meters, where it narrows to 15 meters at the 1000m mark. The course meets and actually exceeds the 10-meter width requirement at all points through the finish chute.
