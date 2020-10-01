XC Primed for FSU Invite

Live Results | Meet Info| Men’s 8K Map | Women’s 5K Map | Meet Schedule

THE FLATS. – Yellow Jacket cross country will head to Tallahassee, Fl., this Friday for the second meet of the 2020 regular season, the FSU Invitational hosted by ACC rival Florida State at Apalachee Regional Park.

The men will take on an 8K course starting at 7:40 a.m., followed by a women’s 5K circuit at 8:10 a.m. on Friday morning. A map of the men’s 8K can be found here. A map of the women’s 5K can be found here.

Live Results for the FSU Invitational can be found here. A full schedule of the Invite can be found here.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the meet will not be open to spectators. A copy of the medical protocols and precautions can be found here.

Tech looks to line up against nine other schools, including four other ACC schools. Friday’s opponents on the men’s side will consist of Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami and host FSU. The Yellow Jacket women will face off against the same field minus LSU being replaced by Mississippi State.