Wright Again Named ACC Player of the Week

Greensboro, N.C. – For the second consecutive week, Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week Monday in voting by a panel of 15 members of the media. It is the third time Wright has received the honor this season, having done so last week and also in December. It is the fourth time a Tech player has been so honored this season; Jose Alvarado was named in early January.

The 6-9 senior forward, who earlier Monday was named the ACC’s Player of the Year, cemented that honor last week when he scored 29 points with 14 rebounds in the Tech’s 81-77 overtime win against Duke, and followed that performance with 17 points and four rebounds as the Yellow Jackets closed out their regular season with a 75-63 win at Wake Forest. Tech (15-8 overall, 11-6 in the ACC) has won six straight games and secured the No. 4 seed in this week’s New York Life ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

Wright connected on 13 of 20 shots from the floor in recording his fourth straight double-double in the Duke win. Eight of his 14 rebounds came on the offensive end, and he also had a team-high five assists and blocked three shots. He scored 18 of his points and grabbed nine rebounds in the second half and overtime, hitting eight of 11 shots from the floor.

He started slowly Friday in Tech’s win at Wake Forest, but finished with 17 points and four rebounds in helping secure the win that solidified the Jackets’ fourth-place finish. He scored 11 points (4-of-6 FG) after halftime as Tech expanded a six-point halftime lead to as many as 14.