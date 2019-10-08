World Series Knotted Up after Team White Victory

Each year, the Yellow Jackets split their fall roster into two teams and play a three-game series against one another.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball’s White vs. Gold World Series became deadlocked at one game apiece on Tuesday when Team White fought back to take Game 2, 1-0, at Russ Chandler Stadium in another terrific pitching display.

Highlights from Game 2:

Freshman infielder Drew Compton broke open the game in the second with a leadoff ground-rule double. A wild pitch moved him over before freshman catcher Jake Holland hit a deep sac fly to give White the eventual game-winning run.

broke open the game in the second with a leadoff ground-rule double. A wild pitch moved him over before freshman catcher hit a deep sac fly to give White the eventual game-winning run. Redshirt senior third baseman Jackson Webb continues to play well at the hot corner, digging out a terrific screamer on a tough hop at 95.6 mph off the bat.

continues to play well at the hot corner, digging out a terrific screamer on a tough hop at 95.6 mph off the bat. Freshman right-handed pitcher Zach Maxwell only saw beyond the minimum once in his 3.0 innings of work.

only saw beyond the minimum once in his 3.0 innings of work. Team Gold combined for a huge double play to keep the deficit at 1-0 as Jadyn Jackson (SS), Austin Wilhite (2B) and Paxton Rigby (1B) connected for the out as Team White continued to threaten.

The teams will finish off the World Series in the Game 3 rubbermatch on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 3:15 p.m.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.