Women's XC Ranked No. 25 in USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll

USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Georgia Tech’s women’s XC program was ranked as the No. 25 team in the country in the initial NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, released on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Jackets were one of five Atlantic Coast Conference teams to be featured in the top-30. No. 4 NC State, No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 21 Florida State and No. 27 North Carolina each broke into the top-30 as well.

Tech moved into the top-30 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2019 season when it was ranked No. 29. This is the highest ranking the women’s XC squad has had in the USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll since Week 5 of the 2018 season when the Jackets were ranked at No. 22.

Since starting the season off capturing the team title at the UF Mountain Dew Invite, the Jackets have earned top-three team finishes at every meet. Senior Nicole Fegans has raced to two top-six finishes during the regular season (1st, UF Mtn. Dew Invite; 6th, UAB Blazer Classic). The bulk of the Tech lineup consisting of juniors Mary Kathryn Knott, Claire Moritz, Liz Galarza and senior Hannah Petit have raced consistently throughout the Jackets three regular season meets.

The first slate of 2020 USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll XC rankings have come out just days before the commencement of the 2020 ACC XC Championships in Cary, N.C., on Oct. 30. Georgia Tech’s women’s crew was ranked as the No. 10 team in the 2020 ACC Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll prior to the start of the season.

The next NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll will be released on November 3.

  1. Arkansas
  2. New Mexico
  3. BYU
  4. NC State
  5. Stanford
  6. Michigan
  7. Colorado
  8. Washington
  9. Michigan State
  10. Furman
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Minnesota
  14. Boise State
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. Indiana
  18. Utah
  19. Oregon State
  20. Georgetown
  21. Florida State
  22. Harvard
  23. Air Force
  24. Oregon
  25. GEORGIA TECH
  26. Northern Arizona
  27. North Carolina
  28. California Baptist
  29. Texas
  30. Princeton

