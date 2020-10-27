Women's XC Ranked No. 25 in USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll

USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Georgia Tech’s women’s XC program was ranked as the No. 25 team in the country in the initial NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, released on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Jackets were one of five Atlantic Coast Conference teams to be featured in the top-30. No. 4 NC State, No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 21 Florida State and No. 27 North Carolina each broke into the top-30 as well.

Tech moved into the top-30 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2019 season when it was ranked No. 29. This is the highest ranking the women’s XC squad has had in the USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll since Week 5 of the 2018 season when the Jackets were ranked at No. 22.

Since starting the season off capturing the team title at the UF Mountain Dew Invite, the Jackets have earned top-three team finishes at every meet. Senior Nicole Fegans has raced to two top-six finishes during the regular season (1st, UF Mtn. Dew Invite; 6th, UAB Blazer Classic). The bulk of the Tech lineup consisting of juniors Mary Kathryn Knott, Claire Moritz, Liz Galarza and senior Hannah Petit have raced consistently throughout the Jackets three regular season meets.

The first slate of 2020 USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll XC rankings have come out just days before the commencement of the 2020 ACC XC Championships in Cary, N.C., on Oct. 30. Georgia Tech’s women’s crew was ranked as the No. 10 team in the 2020 ACC Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll prior to the start of the season.

The next NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll will be released on November 3.

USTFCCCA NCAA Div. I Women’s National Coaches Poll

Arkansas New Mexico BYU NC State Stanford Michigan Colorado Washington Michigan State Furman Wisconsin Notre Dame Minnesota Boise State Penn State Illinois Indiana Utah Oregon State Georgetown Florida State Harvard Air Force Oregon GEORGIA TECH Northern Arizona North Carolina California Baptist Texas Princeton

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com