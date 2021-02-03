Women's XC Ranked No. 14 in Latest USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll

The Yellow Jackets are one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams featured in the top-30 in the most recent poll. No. 3 NC State, No. 14 Georgia Tech, T-No. 18 Florida State, No. 23 Duke, No. 27 North Carolina and No. 29 Boston College rounded out the ACC schools in the poll. The entire poll can be found here .

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Georgia Tech women’s cross country program was ranked No. 14 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll released on Wednesday by the association.

Tech finished second at the 2020 ACC Cross Country Championships in Raleigh, N.C., in late October. Three Yellow Jacket women earned All-ACC honors in the 6K championship race, the most ever in school history. Nicole Fegans was the first Tech runner to cross the line at conference clocking in at 20:30 to take ninth-place overall. Liz Galarza (20:36) and Mary-Kathryn Knott (20:36) were not far behind as they came in 13th– and 14th-place, respectively. Only six seconds separated the Jackets top-three finishers.

The Jackets finished in the top three on the team leaderboards in all four of their races in 2020. They started the year off with a first-place finish at the Mountain Dew Invitational, took third in a stacked field at the FSU Invitational, earned second behind No. 1 ranked Arkansas at the UAB Blazer Classic and capped the year off with a historic ACC finish.

The rescheduled 2020 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships will be held on Monday, March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Conference championships finish will play the largest factor in determining who will compete at nationals.

