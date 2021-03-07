Women's XC Qualifies for NCAA National Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Georgia Tech women’s cross country qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division I National Championships. The announcement became official on Sunday afternoon as the NCAA selected teams and individuals to participate. The last time the Yellow Jacket women made nationals was 2018, this is also the fourth time the program has qualified.

The championships are scheduled for March 15. In the announcement, 31 teams were selected to participate in each championship, while 38 individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

Here’s the full list of teams and participants selected.

Oklahoma State University will host the championships. The women’s race will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET, while the men’s race will start at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The Jackets finished in the top three on the team leaderboards in all four of their races in 2020. They started the year off with a first-place finish at the Mountain Dew Invitational, took third in a stacked field at the FSU Invitational, earned second behind No. 1 ranked Arkansas at the UAB Blazer Classic and capped the year off with a historic ACC finish that saw three runners earn All-ACC honors.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com