Women’s Tennis Welcomes Old Dominion Monday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech breaks from Atlantic Coast Conference play to welcome Old Dominion for a Monday morning tilt. The Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways and snap a two-match skid.



No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (7-7, 2-3 ACC) vs. OLD DOMINION (8-3, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Monday, March 17, 2025 | 10 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Parking: Available in the Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo

In the midst of a five-match homestand, the Yellow Jackets filled their bye week with a non-conference matchup against Old Dominion. The Jackets are coming off a top-10 weekend, hosting back-to-back top-10 opponents in Duke and North Carolina. Tech took Duke to the final set, but could not pull out a win against either opponent, dropping both matches. Georgia Tech is 4-2 when competing at home this season.

Old Dominion visited Troy and Georgia State before making a stop at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Monday. The Monarchs are on a six-match win streak dating back to Feb. 14 and topped Troy, 5-1, on Friday to open the weekend. Senior Sofia Johnson picked up her second Sun Belt Player of the Week accolade last week and carries a No. 10 national ranking in singles to go along with a 7-3 record.

The Yellow Jackets and Monarchs are meeting for the seventh time in program history on Monday. The non-conference foes last met in 2022 with ODU grabbing a 4-3 decision for its first win in the series. Overall, Tech leads 5-1 in the all-time series.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 10 Sofia Johnson – Old Dominion

No. 94 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 113 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

