Women’s Tennis Welcomes Georgia State Tuesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens its home slate on Tuesday afternoon, welcoming cross-town rival Georgia State. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

GEORGIA TECH (1-2) vs. GEORGIA STATE (0-1)

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Parking: Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo

Georgia Tech women’s tennis looks to get back to winning ways on Tuesday, coming off the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Yellow Jackets traveled to Charlottesville, Va., for the tournament, vying for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Tech battled to the finish in the opener against No. 24 Wisconsin, defeating the Badgers, 4-3, to advance to the finals on Saturday. The Jackets dropped a 4-0 decision to No. 11 Virginia in the championship match.

Georgia State comes into the match off its season-opener at Clemson on Jan. 21. The Panthers dropped a 7-0 decision to the Tigers, to get its dual season started. GSU finished last season with a 2-19 overall record and went 2-9 in Sun Belt action.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Georgia State, 24-4, dating back to the first meeting in 1978. Tech has taken 12-straight meetings against the Panthers since 1998. Last season, the Jackets blanked the Panthers, 7-0, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

