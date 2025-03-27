Women’s Tennis Visits Wake Forest, NC State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech opens a four-match road swing this weekend, traveling to Wake Forest and No. 11 NC State on Friday and Sunday, respectively.



No. 25 GEORGIA TECH (10-7, 4-3 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (12-7, 2-4 ACC)

Friday, March 28, 2025 | 4 p.m. | Winston-Salem, N.C. | Leighton Courts

No. 25 GEORGIA TECH (10-7, 4-3 ACC) at No. 11 NC STATE (9-5, 4-2 ACC)

Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 12 p.m. | Raleigh, N.C. | J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center

Coming off a trio of home wins, Georgia Tech looks to extend its win streak this weekend, traveling to a pair of conference opponents. The Yellow Jackets most recently swept Boston College, 4-0, behind the doubles point and three straight-set singles victories. Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson lead the Jackets with double-figure dual match wins from the top two singles positions. Cruz and Given Roach boast a 10-7 dual doubles record, including a 5-2 ACC mark.

The Demon Deacons boast a 7-2 home record this season and look to snap a two-match skid returning to Winston-Salem this weekend. Wake Forest is coming off a pair of top-10 matchups on the road. Brianna Baldi, Nevena Carton and Sankavi Gownder pace the Deacs, each with 10 dual singles wins apiece.

NC State remains undefeated when competing at home, carrying a 6-0 record into the weekend and will host Clemson on Friday before meeting the Jackets on Sunday. The Wolfpack are coming off a pair of tough 4-3 losses to top-10 opponents Duke and North Carolina that snapped a seven-match win streak. Gabriella Broadfoot and Maddy Zampardo pace the team with nine dual singles wins apiece and pair together to boast a 30-4 overall doubles record.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 27 Michaela Laki – NC State

No. 53 Nevena Carton – Wake Forest

No. 83 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 97 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

No. 99 Maddy Zampardo – NC State

No. 116 Krystal Blanch – Wake Forest

No. 121 Mia Slama – NC State

Doubles

No. 2 Maddy Zampardo/Gabriella Broadfoot – NC State

No. 62 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

No. 64 Kady Tannenbaum/Nevena Carton – Wake Forest

No. 86 Makayla Mills/Krystal Blanch – Wake Forest

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



