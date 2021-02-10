Open search form
Women’s Tennis Visits Georgia on Thursday

THE FLATS – The 9th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team travels to No. 5 Georgia for a Thursday top-10 matchup at the Magill Tennis Complex. First serve is slated for 3 p.m.

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech (7-2) is coming off the ITA National Team Indoor Championships where it met three top-10 teams in three days. The Yellow Jackets closed out the tournament picking up a win over No. 10 Oklahoma State, 4-3. Tech won all three doubles points on the weekend and picked up the win over the Cowgirls with singles victories from Victoria Flores, Rosie Garcia Gross and Monika Dedaj.

Georgia (2-1) has hosted three teams at the Magill Tennis Complex to open the season, collecting wins over Georgia State and No. 8 Florida State, most recently. The Bulldogs have won the doubles point in all three matches this season.

The in-state rivals are meeting for the 33rd time in program history on Thursday. Georgia leads the all-time series, 26-6, but has split the last four meetings with Tech. The Yellow Jackets last won in Athens in 2017.

Live Stats: Click Here
Live Video: Click Here

