Women’s Tennis Victorious at Furman Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C. – On day two of the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic, Georgia Tech women’s tennis saw two Yellow Jackets advance to their respective flight title matches in singles. Additionally, a doubles pair challenged for a title on Saturday as the team collected a total of six wins between doubles and singles play.

Two rounds of doubles opened the morning with Tech’s No. 88-ranked duo of Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach advancing to the title match of flight two. The Jackets secured the championship spot with a 6-2 triumph over Kate Dmitrichenko and Hailey Murphy of Texas Tech. The pair faced off against Georgia’s Hayden Mulberry and Aysegul Mert for the title, but fell, 6-3.

The Yellow Jackets also picked up a pair of wins in the doubles back draw as Kate Sharabura and Scarlett Nicholson upended Sophia Hatton and Artemis Aslanisvli of Clemson, 6-1. Meanwhile, Kylie Bilchev and Taly Licht pocketed a 6-2 decision over Jess Dawson and Grace Thomas of Furman.

One round of singles action followed doubles in the afternoon and two Jackets will compete for flight titles on Sunday. Cruz captured a straight-set win over Mert of Georgia, 6-4, 6-4, to secure a spot in the flight two final on Sunday, while Licht cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kentucky’s Tess Bucher in flight seven.

In the back draw, Nicholson picked up a win over Elizabeth Stevens (Kentucky). After taking the first set, 6-1, Stevens evened the match, winning the second set, 6-4. But Nicholson held strong in the deciding set, 6-4, and will face Maria Rizzolo (MSU) in the consolation title match of flight four.

Action concludes on Sunday with the final round of singles beginning at 9 a.m.

RESULTS

F2 – Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Aysegul Mert (UGA) 6-4, 6-4

F3 – Kristina Paskauskas (NCSU) def. No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

F7 – Taly Licht (GT) def. Tess Bucher (Kentucky) 6-2, 6-3

F8 – Candela Yecora (Clemson) def. Ginger Foster (GT) 6-0, 6-1

Back Draw

F1 – Zoe Hammond (Kentucky) def. No. 51 Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-2, 6-0

F4 – Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Elizabeth Stevens (Kentucky) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

F5 – Hayden Mulberry (UGA) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-7 (1), 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

Ellie Eades/Elizabeth Stevens (Kentucky) def. No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 7-6 (4)

No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Sophia Hatton/Artemis Aslanisvli (Clemson) 6-1

No. 88 Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Kate Dmitrichenko/Hailey Murphy (Texas Tech) 6-2

Hayden Mulberry/Aysegul Mert (UGA) def. No. 88 Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3

Annabelle Davis/Candela Yecora (Clemson) def. Kylie Bilchev/Taly Licht (GT) 6-2

Kylie Bilchev/Taly Licht (GT) def. Jess Dawson/Grace Thomas (Furman) 6-2

