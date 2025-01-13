Women’s Tennis Tops Mercer, Georgia State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis claimed two wins on Monday, topping Mercer and Georgia State in a doubleheader to open the spring season at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets took both matches by 6-1 decisions.

MERCER

Georgia Tech made quick work to grab the doubles point, notching courts one and two to gain the early lead. Kate Sharabura and Scarlett Nicholson rolled to a 6-0 triumph over Marina Quinones and Jelena Gojkovic before Given Roach and Alejandra Cruz clinched the point on court two. The Jackets collected a commanding 6-1 win over Emilia Cosatto and Tea Zivic to give Tech the 1-0 lead entering singles.

Tech pocketed five straight-set victories in singles play, clinching the match at 4-0. Taly Licht picked up her first dual win of the season, taking a 6-3, 6-1 decision on court four before Kylie Bilchev cushioned the lead on court five in a 6-2, 6-1 fashion. Tech clinched the match on court three when Roach took down Dzhastina Mikhnova, 6-3, 6-1, for the 4-0 victory. Nicholson and Cruz rounded out Tech’s victories with straight-set wins on courts one and two to account for the final score.

GEORGIA STATE

The Jackets carried momentum into their second match of the day and took a pair of doubles victories against Georgia State for the 1-0 match lead. Switching courts one and two, Cruz and Roach collected a 6-0 victory at the top spot over Sierra Sandy and Pragnya Kumar, before Nicholson and Sharabura clinched the point on court two. The doubles team rolled to a 6-1 decision over Maria Paredes and Francesca Miglio for the 1-0 lead.

Licht went undefeated in singles action, pushing Tech in front, 2-0, when the freshman collected a 6-1, 6-2 win on court five over Kumar. Nicholson and Olivia Carneiro finished simultaneously to seal the win for Tech. On court one, Nicholson upended Paredes, 6-2, 6-1, while Carneiro claimed her first dual match win as a Jacket with a 6-3, 6-1 decision on court six over Zeynep Erbakan to setup a 4-0 match score. Competing on court five, Roach moved the score to 5-0 when Sandy retired late in the second set. Cruz also continued her winning ways, downing Miglio on court two, 7-5, 6-1 before GSU got on the scoreboard with a super tiebreak win on court three for the final score, 6-1.

Georgia Tech returns to action on Friday, Jan. 17, traveling to in-state rival Georgia. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. in Athens.



RESULTS

Mercer

Doubles

1.Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Marina de Diego Quinones/Jelena Gojkovic (MER) 6-0

2. Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Emilia Cosatto/Tea Zivic (MER) 6-1*

3. Kylie Bilchev/Taly Licht (GT) vs. Marie Bannmeyer/Dzhastina Mikhnova (MER) 4-3, DNF

Order of finish: 1, 2*

Singles

1.Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Emilia Cosatto (MER) 6-3, 6-2

2. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Marina De Diego (MER) 6-3, 7-5

3. Given Roach (GT) def. Dzhastina Mikhnova (MER) 6-3, 6-1*

4. Taly Licht (GT) def. Tea Zivic (MER) 6-3, 6-1

5. Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Lea Kozierowski (MER) 6-2, 6-1

6. Mari Bannmeyer (MER) def. Meera Jesudason (GT) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

Order of finish: 4,5,3*,1,6,2

Georgia State

Doubles

1. Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. Sierra Sandy/Pragnya Kumar (GSU) 6-0

2. Scarlett Nicholson/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Maria Paredes/Francesca Miglio (GSU) 6-1

3. Taly Licht/Kylie Bilchev (GT) vs. Sara Radojevic/Luciana Galvez (GSU) 3-3, DNF

Order of finish:1,2*

Singles

1.Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Maria Paredes (GSU) 6-2, 6-1

2. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Francesca Miglio (GSU) 7-5, 6-1

3. Sara Radojevic (GSU) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 1-6, 7-6 (4), 1-0 (7)

4. Given Roach (GT) def. Sierra Sandy (GSU) 3-6, 5-1, ret.

5. Taly Licht (GT) def. Ragnya Kumar (GSU) 6-1, 6-2

6. Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Zeynep Erbakan (GSU) 6-3, 6-1

Order of finish: 5,1,6,4,2,3

