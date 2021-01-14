Women’s Tennis Tabbed Preseason No. 12 by ITA

The Yellow Jackets return six from last season’s squad that posted a 15-6 overall record and 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference mark before the season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tech capped last season ranked No. 9 in the final national rankings released in March.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens the 2021 season this weekend with a national ranking of No. 12 as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its preseason top 25 on Thursday.

Among the returners, three appeared in the Oracle/ITA preseason singles and doubles rankings released yesterday. In singles, senior, and 2020 ITA All-American, Kenya Jones leads the Jackets in rankings, coming in at No. 13. She is joined on the list by teammates Victoria Flores (No. 56) and Gia Cohen (No. 123). Tech’s top doubles pair from last season, Jones and Flores, begin the season ranked No. 5 nationally in doubles.

In addition to its returners, Tech welcomed a highly-respected recruiting class, earning a No. 2 ranking by Tennis Recruiting Network, to the roster. Tech’s freshman class consists of newcomers Ava Hrastar (Duluth, Ga.), Mahak Jain (Mumbai, India), Carol Lee (Northern Mariana Islands) and Ruth Marsh (Atlanta, Ga.).

The ACC features five teams ranked in the top 10 and seven in the top 25. The reigning DI National Team Indoor Champions, North Carolina, sits atop the rankings. UNC is followed by UCLA (No. 2), Texas (No. 3), Stanford (No. 4), Pepperdine (No. 5), Duke (No. 6), Georgia (No. 7), NC State (No. 8), Florida State (No. 9) and Virginia (No. 10). Wake Forest comes in at No. 16.

Tech officially opens the season this weekend heading to Starkville, Miss., for the Bulldog Invite, Jan. 16-17. Tech will be joined in the tournament by host Mississippi State, Memphis and Ole Miss.

To view the complete ranking, please click here.

