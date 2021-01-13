Jackets Garner Preseason ITA National Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis seniors Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores, and junior Gia Cohen represented the Yellow Jackets in the Oracle Division I Preseason Rankings released on Wednesday.

Jones, Flores and Cohen each appeared in the top 125 preseason national singles rankings, coming in at No. 13, No. 56 and No. 123, respectively. Jones became a two-time ITA All-American in singles after last season leading the Jackets from the top singles position all season, compiling an overall 17-9 record. Jones went 5-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, was named ACC Player of the Week three times and defeated three top-10 players in the shortened season. She rose as high as No. 20 in the singles national rankings last season.

Tabbed the ITA Southeast Region Player to Watch ahead of last season, Flores recorded a 20-7 overall singles mark and went 12-5 in dual action. Flores was ranked as high as No. 41 in singles nationally and collected ACC Player of the Week honors after going undefeated in ITA Kick-Off Weekend action.

Cohen opened last spring with a five-match win streak and posted a 14-9 overall record last season. The junior clinched Tech’s berth to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with a three-set win over No. 13 South Carolina.