Jackets Garner Preseason ITA National Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis seniors Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores, and junior Gia Cohen represented the Yellow Jackets in the Oracle Division I Preseason Rankings released on Wednesday.
Jones, Flores and Cohen each appeared in the top 125 preseason national singles rankings, coming in at No. 13, No. 56 and No. 123, respectively. Jones became a two-time ITA All-American in singles after last season leading the Jackets from the top singles position all season, compiling an overall 17-9 record. Jones went 5-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, was named ACC Player of the Week three times and defeated three top-10 players in the shortened season. She rose as high as No. 20 in the singles national rankings last season.
Tabbed the ITA Southeast Region Player to Watch ahead of last season, Flores recorded a 20-7 overall singles mark and went 12-5 in dual action. Flores was ranked as high as No. 41 in singles nationally and collected ACC Player of the Week honors after going undefeated in ITA Kick-Off Weekend action.
Cohen opened last spring with a five-match win streak and posted a 14-9 overall record last season. The junior clinched Tech’s berth to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with a three-set win over No. 13 South Carolina.
Jones and Flores also appeared in the top 60 preseason national doubles rankings, rounding out the top five. Tech’s top doubles tandem and 2020 ITA Doubles All-Americans, Jones and Flores finished last season with a 20-2 overall record, including a 15-1 dual mark and 6-0 ACC ledger. The pair went 7-0 against nationally ranked opponents last season and climbed as high as No. 6 in the national rankings.
To view the complete rankings, please click here.
Preseason National Singles
No. 13 Kenya Jones
No. 56 Victoria Flores
No. 123 Gia Cohen
Preseason National Doubles
No. 5 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores
