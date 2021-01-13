Women’s Tennis Releases 2021 Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis announced on Wednesday its 2021 slate which is highlighted by 13 home matches and serving as a host for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.

The Yellow Jackets get the season started participating in the Bulldog Kickoff at Mississippi State, Jan. 16-17, and cap the holiday weekend playing a neutral match against Memphis on Jan. 18 in Starkville. Tech then opens the home slate welcoming Duke, Michigan and South Carolina to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, Jan. 23-24, for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. The teams will compete for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Stillwater, Okla., to be played Feb. 5-7.

After welcoming Georgia State on Jan. 26, Tech will host a home doubleheader against UAB and Kennesaw State on Jan. 29. Auburn will visit on either Jan. 31 or Feb. 5 – dependent on ITA National Team Indoor Championships participation.

The month of February features a pair of road matches and the opening of Atlantic Coast Conference play for the Jackets. Tech will visit Georgia (Feb. 11) and Clemson (Feb. 27), and play host to Vanderbilt (Feb. 14), Miami (Feb. 20) and Florida State (Feb. 21).

The Jackets will open March with a road trip to North Carolina to meet Wake Forest (March 6) and NC State (March 7) before returning to Atlanta to welcome Duke (March 12) and UNC (March 14). Tech will close the month with trips to Virginia Tech (March 20) and Virginia (March 21).

The final two home regular season matches for the Jackets will take place on April 2 and 4 against Syracuse and Boston College, respectively. Regular season action will conclude the following weekend with stops at Louisville (April 9) and Notre Dame (April 11).

The 2021 ACC Tennis Championships are set to take place April 21-25 in Rome, Ga. at the Rome Tennis Center.

SPECTATOR ATTENDANCE FOR 2021 TENNIS SEASON

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines recommended for indoor and outdoor events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), attendance at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for this year’s men’s and women’s tennis dual matches will be strictly limited to guests of student-athletes and coaches of competing teams on the team pass list. For multi-team events, including the men’s tennis season-opening MLK Invitational Tournament (Jan. 16-19) and the women’s tennis ITA Kick-Off Weekend (Jan. 23-24), there will be no spectator attendance, including no team pass lists, due to safety protocols.

Those in attendance at dual matches will be required to adhere to campus policies by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and sitting in designated seats. Regrettably, due to the limited capacity and health and safety protocols, matches will not be open to the general public.

2021 WOMEN’S TENNIS SCHEDULE

*All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines

Jan. 16-17 at Mississippi State Invite Starkville, Miss. All Day Jan. 18 vs. Memphis Starkville, Miss. 9 a.m. Jan. 23 SOUTH CAROLINA Atlanta, Ga. 10 a.m. Jan. 24 DUKE or MICHIGAN Atlanta, Ga. TBA Jan. 26 GEORGIA STATE Atlanta, Ga. 5 p.m. Jan. 29 UAB Atlanta, Ga. 2 p.m. Jan. 29 KENNESAW STATE Atlanta, Ga. 4 p.m. Jan. 31 or Feb. 5 AUBURN Atlanta, Ga. TBA Feb. 5-7 at ITA National Team Indoor Championships Stillwater, Okla. TBA Feb. 11 at Georgia Athens, Ga. 3 p.m. Feb. 14 VANDERBILT Atlanta, Ga. 12 p.m. Feb. 20 MIAMI* Atlanta, Ga. 12 p.m. Feb. 21 FLORIDA STATE* Atlanta, Ga. 12 p.m. March 6 at Wake Forest* Winston-Salem, N.C. 12 p.m. March 7 at NC State* Raleigh, N.C. 12 p.m. March 12 DUKE* Atlanta, Ga. 4 p.m. March 14 NORTH CAROLINA* Atlanta, Ga. 12 p.m. March 20 at Virginia Tech* Blacksburg, Va. 12 p.m. March 21 at Virginia* Charlottesville, Va. 12 p.m. April 2 SYRACUSE* Atlanta, Ga. 4 p.m. April 4 BOSTON COLLEGE* Atlanta, Ga. 12 p.m. April 9 at Louisville* Louisville, Ky. 4 p.m. April 11 at Notre Dame* South Bend, Ind. 12 p.m. April 21-25 at ACC Tennis Championships Rome, Ga. TBA May 1-2 at NCAA Regionals TBA TBA May 8-9 at NCAA Super Regionals TBA TBA May 13-24 at NCAA Championships Lake Nona, Fla. TBA

*ACC Match

Home matches in bold

