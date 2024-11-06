Women’s Tennis Readies for ITA Sectionals

THE FLATS – Four members of the Georgia Tech women’s tennis team will head to Athens, Ga., this week to compete in the elite ITA Sectional Championships, hosted by the University of Georgia. The new fall tournament is the last opportunity for top players from across the country to qualify for the 2024 NCAA Individual Championships.

A total of four sectionals will be played across the country, Nov. 7-10, with athletes vying for final spots in the NCAA Championships. From each sectional, six singles players (semifinalists, two quarterfinal playoff winners) and three doubles teams (champion, finalist, third place) will qualify for the season-ending NCAA tournament to be played Nov. 19-24.

Representing Georgia Tech will be Alejandra Cruz, Scarlett Nicholson, Given Roach and Kate Sharabura. Cruz and Roach made a deep run in the ITA Southeast Regionals just a few weeks ago, reaching the quarterfinals.

Daily Schedule – Play begins at 8 a.m. each day

-Thursday, Nov. 7 – Singles R32, Singles R16, Singles Cons R16, Doubles R16

-Friday, Nov. 8 – Singles QF, Singles Cons QF, Doubles QF, Doubles Cons QF

-Saturday, Nov. 9 – Singles SF, Singles Cons SF, Singles QF Playoff, Doubles SF, Doubles Cons SF

-Sunday, Nov. 10 – Singles Final, Singles Cons Final, Doubles Final, Doubles Cons Final, Doubles 3rd/4th Playoff

Schools from three different ITA regions – Ohio Valley, Southeast and Southern – will convene in Athens for the tournament. Among the 17-team field, seven schools finished in the top 25 nationally at the end of last season – No. 3 Georgia, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 14 Florida, No. 17 Auburn, No. 22 Florida State, No. 24 Vanderbilt and No. 25 Georgia Tech.

Competing Schools

1.Georgia

2. Auburn

3. Central Florida

4. Cincinnati

5. Clemson

6. Florida Atlantic

7. Florida

8. Florida State

9. Georgia Tech

10. Indiana

11. Kentucky

12. LSU

13. Ole Miss

14. Tennessee

15. Tulane

16. Vanderbilt

17. Xavier

Georgia Tech Schedule of Play

Thursday, Nov. 7

R32 – Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Julia Zhu (Kentucky)

R32 – Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Vanesa Suarez (Tennessee)

R32 – Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Summer Chandler (Tulane)

D16 – Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Elizabeth Pendergast/Emily Flowers (Xavier)

D16 – Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Lara Schneider/Nicole Teodosescu (Indiana)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com