Jackets Sweep Syracuse in ACC Championship, 4-0

CARY, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis secured a spot in the 2025 ACC Championship quarterfinals with a 4-0 sweep of Syracuse in third round action on Thursday morning. The Yellow Jackets improved to 13-10 overall with the win at the Cary Tennis Park.

DOUBLES

It took just 30 minutes for Georgia Tech to sweep doubles action and gain the early lead entering singles play. Court two wrapped up first as Alejandra Cruz and Kate Sharabura teamed up to cruise against Miyuka Kimoto and Anastasia Sysoeva. The Yellow Jackets raced out with a 4-0 lead and never looked back, pocketing the match, 6-2.

Courts one and three held match points simultaneously, but it was three that clinched the point. Partnering together for the first time this season, Taly Licht and Given Roach faced Monika Wojcik and Serafima Shastova, gaining an early 3-1 advantage. The Orange kept it close, but the Jackets won a deuce point to go up 5-3 and sealed the win in the next game, 6-3, to clinch the doubles point for Georgia Tech.

Seconds later, Kylie Bilchev and Scarlett Nicholson completed the sweep of doubles play, collecting a 6-2 victory over Shiori Ito and Nelly Knezkova on court one.

SINGLES

Georgia Tech carried momentum into singles play, winning four first sets en route to setting up the victory. Roach cushioned Tech’s lead to 2-0 with a straight-set, dominating win over Ito on court four. The Jacket opened a 4-2 lead in the first set and gained the set advantage with a 6-3 win in the first. She handled the second set, jumping out with a 3-0 edge and carried it to the finish, collecting a 6-3, 6-1 decision.

Within a minute of each other, Sharabura and Cruz provided the final two wins for the Yellow Jackets, sealing the victory. Competing on court three, Sharabura dominated the first set against Sysoeva, 6-2, but the Orange battled in the second set to a 5-all standstill. Sharabura claimed the next two games to seal the win, 6-2, 7-5, putting Georgia Tech on the edge of victory at 3-0.

The clinching match came from court two where Cruz upended Knezkova in straight-sets. The Jacket opened the first set with a 4-1 lead and never looked back, taking the set advantage, 6-2. Cruz dropped only one game in the second set to capture a 6-2, 6-1 victory, clinching the match for Georgia Tech at 4-0.

With the win, Georgia Tech advanced to the ACC Championship quarterfinals on Friday, April 18 and will face top-seeded Duke at 10 a.m. This marks Tech’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2023.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 61 Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Shiori Ito/Nelly Knezkova (SYR) 6-2

2. Alejandra Cruz/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Miyuka Kimoto/Anastasia Sysoeva (SYR) 6-2

3. Taly Licht/Given Roach (GT) def. Monika Wojcik/Serafima Shastova (SYR) 6-3*

Order of finish: 2,3*,1

Singles

1. No. 23 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. No. 124 Miyuka Kimoto (SYR) 3-6, 3-4, DNF

2. No. 88 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Nelly Knezkova (SYR) 6-2,6-1*

3. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Anastasia Sysoeva (SYR) 6-2, 7-5

4. Given Roach (GT) def. Shiori Ito (SYR) 6-3, 6-1

5. Taly Licht (GT) vs. Monika Wojcik (SYR) 5-7, 2-4, DNF

6. Kylie Bilchev (GT) vs. Constance Levivier (SYR) 6-4, 3-3, DNF

Order of finish: 4,3,2*

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com