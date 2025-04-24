Nicholson Named All-ACC First Team

THE FLATS – Scarlett Nicholson picked up some prestigious Atlantic Coast Conference accolades on Thursday to honor her successful women’s tennis season. She was named to the All-ACC singles first team, as the league office announced its postseason awards.
Nicholson held down Georgia Tech’s No. 1 singles position the majority of the season, compiling a 20-8 overall record, including an impressive 15-4 mark in dual action. Currently ranked No. 28 nationally in singles, the sophomore has continued to climb the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings, breaking into the top 100 in late February and rising as high as No. 23 in April.
When competing against ACC opponents this season, Nicholson owns a dominating 8-1 singles record and has won nine-straight matches dating back to March 1. The Toronto, Ontario native has defeated six ranked opponents this season, highlighted by three victories against top 30 opponents. Her highest ranked win came against then-No. 10 Sofia Johnson of Old Dominion, rolling to a straight-set, 6-3, 6-3, triumph. After topping a pair of ranked opponents against Wake Forest and NC State in March, Nicholson was named ACC Player of the Week for the first time in her collegiate career.
This is the first all-ACC honor for Nicholson who was twice-selected ACC Freshman of the Week last season. She is the first Yellow Jacket selected to the first team since Carol Lee in 2023.
North Carolina’s Reese Brantmeier was named the ACC Player of the Year, while Stanford’s Valerie Glozman received Freshman of the Year honors. Virginia’s Sara O’Leary was named the Coach of the Year for the second-consecutive season. The honors were determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches.
2024-25 ACC Women’s Tennis Annual Awards
ACC Player of the Year: Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina
ACC Freshman of the Year: Valerie Glozman, Stanford
ACC Coach of the Year: Sara O’Leary, Virginia
All-ACC Singles
First Team
Scarlett Nicholson, So., Georgia Tech
Alexa Noel, Gr., Miami***
Reese Brantmeier, Jr., North Carolina***
Valerie Glozman, Fr., Stanford
Connie Ma, Sr., Stanford
Sara Ziodato, Gr., Virginia
Second Team
Mao Mushika, So., California
Irina Balus, Fr., Duke
Tatum Evans, So., North Carolina
Theadora Rabman, So., North Carolina
Anna Zyryanova, Jr., NC State**
Elaine Chervinsky, Sr., Virginia**
Third Team
Jessica Alsola, Sr., California
Liv Hovde, Fr., Duke
Eva Shaw, So., Florida State
Michaela Laki, Fr., NC State
Akari Matsuno, Jr., Notre Dame
Annabelle Xu, Jr., Virginia**
All-ACC Doubles
First Team
Reese Brantmeier & Alanis Hamilton, North Carolina
Gabriella Broadfoot & Maddy Zampardo, NC State
Elaine Chervinsky & Melodie Collard, Virginia**
Second Team
Jessica Alsola & Mao Mushika, California
Irina Balus & Ellie Coleman, Duke
Valerie Glozman & Connie Ma, Stanford
Third Team
Gaia Parravicini & Amelie Smejkalova, Clemson
Eva Shaw & Maria Juliana Parra Romero, Florida State
Carson Tanguilig & Susanna Maltby, North Carolina
*Denotes number of career All-ACC honors
