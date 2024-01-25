Women’s Tennis Readies for ITA Kickoff Weekend

THE FLATS – After opening the dual season at UCF last weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to the courts in Charlottesville this weekend for the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Yellow Jackets will compete for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, along with Wisconsin, Texas Tech and host, Virginia. First round action will take place on Friday, with the championship and consolation matches on Saturday.

GEORGIA TECH (0-1) vs. No. 24 WISCONSIN (0-0)

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Charlottesville, Va. | Boar’s Head Sports Club

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

Friday, Jan. 26

1 p.m. – 1-seed Virginia (4-0) vs. 4-seed Texas Tech (1-0)

3 p.m. – 2-seed Georgia Tech (0-1) vs. 3-seed Wisconsin (2-0)

Saturday, Jan. 27

3:30 p.m. – championship match

6:30 p.m. – consolation match

Four teams will head to Charlottesville, Va., this weekend for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, competing for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will be held, Feb. 9-12, 2024 in Seattle. Georgia Tech gets action underway on Friday afternoon, facing off against No. 24 Wisconsin. The Jackets will then face either Texas Tech or Virginia on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets look to rebound from its dual opener where they dropped a 4-0 decision at UCF last weekend.

Wisconsin comes into the weekend off a pair of wins to open the dual season against James Madison and Northern Illinois. In the latest ITA weekly rankings, the Badgers came in at No. 24. Maria Sholokhova led the team from the No. 1 singles position last weekend, collecting a pair of wins, while Xinyu Cai and Alina Mukhortova took care of doubles No. 1. Last season, UW went 20-7 overall and 8-3 in Big Ten action.

Georgia Tech will face either host Virginia or Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cavaliers moved up to No. 11 in the ITA Coaches poll last week after improving to 4-0 on the season with a pair of doubleheader sweeps to open the season. Texas Tech finished tied for fifth in the Big 12 last year and made its 11th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Red Raiders collected a 6-1 win over Liberty to open the dual spring season last weekend.

Georgia Tech and Wisconsin have met four times in program history with the Yellow Jackets owning a 4-0 ledger. The teams have met three times of the four on neutral ground, last facing each other on Jan. 25, 2020, also in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at South Carolina. A familiar foe, Virginia leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 28-17, while the series stands tied against Texas Tech, 1-1.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com