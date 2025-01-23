Women’s Tennis Readies for ITA Kickoff Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis seeks a berth into ITA National Team Indoor Championships this weekend, competing in the ITA Kickoff Weekend, hosted by Pepperdine. Due to inclement weather, Florida State was forced to withdraw from the tournament, leaving Arizona and No. 16 Pepperdine as competing teams.

GEORGIA TECH (3-1) vs. ARIZONA (4-0)

Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 | 4 p.m. EST | Malibu, Calif. | Ralph-Straus Tennis Center

Georgia Tech women’s tennis heads out west to compete in the annual ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Yellow Jackets split a pair of matches last weekend, falling in their first road match of the season at No. 1 Georgia before rebounding with a win at home against Memphis. Alejandra Cruz and freshman Taly Licht will look to extend their winning streaks, carrying 3-0 dual singles marks into the weekend. Meanwhile, Tech has a pair of doubles teams boasting 3-1 marks after the first four matches – Scarlett Nicholson and Kate Sharabura and Cruz and Given Roach.

Arizona has gone 4-0 to open the spring slate, collecting home wins over LMU, UC San Diego, Cal Poly and Northern Arizona. The Wildcats capped last season with 1 7-13 overall record and 4-6 in Pac-12 competition. Friday will mark the first meeting in program history between the squads.

The winner of Friday’s match will advance to the championship match on Saturday and face host Pepperdine. The Waves have opened the spring with a challenging schedule, facing a pair of top-15 ACC programs in No. 11 Duke and No. 14 NC State. Pepperdine dropped both matches on the road. Tech and Pepperdine have met six times in program history with the series tied at 3-3. The programs last met in 2021 with Tech dropping a 4-2 match in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

ITA RANKINGS

SINGLES

No. 13 Savannah Broadus – Pepperdine

No. 50 Josie Usereau – Arizona

No. 61 Vivian Yang – Pepperdine

No. 74 Midori Castillo – Arizona

No. 90 Liam Oved – Pepperdine

No. 91 Duru Soke – Pepperdine

No. 112 Alexia Harmon – Pepperdine

DOUBLES

No. 14 Savannah Broadus/Vivian Yang – Pepperdine

No. 52 Midori Castillo/Martyna Ostrzygalo – Arizona

No. 54 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

No. 101 Liam Oved/Alexia Harmon – Pepperdine

