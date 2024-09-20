Women’s Tennis Readies for ITA All-Americans

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will send six Yellow Jackets to compete in the ITA All-American Championships, set to begin on Saturday in Cary, N.C. The elite tournament will run Sept. 21-29 at the Cary Tennis Park starting with pre-qualifying and qualifying rounds through Tuesday.

Representing the Yellow Jackets will be Kylie Bilchev, Alejandra Cruz, Taly Licht, Scarlett Nicholson, Given Roach and Kate Sharabura. This will be the first opportunity for direct qualification into the NCAA Individual Championships in November. From this tournament, 10 singles players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists). Meanwhile, four main draw doubles semifinalist teams will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

In singles action, Cruz, Licht, Nicholson and Roach will open the tournament in pre-qualifying action on Saturday, while Sharabura will begin the tournament in the qualifying draw beginning on Monday. A participant will have to win three pre-qualifying matches over the weekend to advance into the qualifying draw.

Based on her preseason ranking of No. 51, Bilchev secured automatic singles main draw qualification into the tournament. Main draw action opens on Wednesday.

In doubles play, Tech will be represented by two teams. Nicholson and Sharabura enter the qualifying draw, while Cruz and Roach are in pre-qualifying action.

PRE-QUALIFYING SCHEDULE OF PLAY – Saturday, Sept. 21

9 a.m. –Alejandra Cruz (GT) [3] vs. Annabelle Davis (Clemson)

12 p.m. – Given Roach (GT) vs. Sally Pethybridge (Portland)

1 p.m. – Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Fatima Keita (Columbia) [17]

3 p.m. – Taly Licht (GT) vs. Kate Kim (Harvard) [16]

5:30 p.m. – Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) vs. Tianna Rangan/Taylor Cataldi (Wisconsin) [6]

2024 ITA Preseason Rankings

No. 51 Kylie Bilchev

No. 117 Kate Sharabura

No. 39 Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach

