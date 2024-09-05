Women’s Tennis Readies for Fall Slate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis is gearing up for its fall slate that features six tournaments, culminating in the NCAA Individual Championships in November.

For the first time ever, the fall season will end with the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship, as part of a two-year pilot program approved by the NCAA last year. The 2024 edition will be held at Hurd Tennis Center on the campus of Baylor, Nov. 19-24.

Over the course of the fall season, the Yellow Jackets will compete in three Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) events that are direct qualifiers to the NCAA Championships in November. The pathway to the NCAA Championship includes:

ITA All-American Championships – Sept. 21-29, Cary, N.C. (10 singles and four doubles teams qualify for NCAAs)

ITA Southeast Regionals – Oct. 10-14, Atlanta, Ga. (two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each of the 13 ITA Regionals qualify for NCAAs)

ITA Sectional Championships – Nov. 7-10, Athens, Ga. (six singles players and three doubles teams from each section qualify for NCAAs)

Highlighting the three events, Georgia Tech will play host to the ITA Southeast Regionals for the second time in three years at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, Oct. 10-14. Georgia Tech will welcome participants from 18 schools competing for a spot in the fall finale.

A new addition to the fall slate, ITA Sectionals consists of four section tournaments across the country with direct admission to the pinnacle fall tournament.

In addition to the three ITA pathway events, the Yellow Jackets will also participate in two traditional fall tournaments. Tech opens its fall slate in Greenville, S.C., Sept. 13-15, making a return trip to the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic for the first tournament action of the season. Following ITA Regionals, the Yellow Jackets will head to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to participate in the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Nov. 1-2.

Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns seven letterwinners from last season’s team that compiled a 14-10 overall record and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets welcome a pair of newcomers to the roster in Olivia Carneiro (São Paulo, Brazil/Colegio Saber) and Taly Licht (Hollywood, Fla./Broward Virtual School.

