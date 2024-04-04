Women’s Tennis Readies for Clemson on Friday

THE FLATS – No. 22 Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action with one match this week, playing host to Clemson on Friday at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve is slated for 4 p.m.

No. 22 GEORGIA TECH (11-7, 7-3 ACC) vs. No. 53 CLEMSON (11-9, 2-7 ACC)

Friday, April 5, 2024 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Coming off a pair of wins to open this five-match homestand, Georgia Tech looks to extend its winning streak when it welcomes Clemson on Friday. The Yellow Jackets topped Notre Dame and Louisville last weekend to improve to 7-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference action. Sophomore Alejandra Cruz went undefeated over the two matches, going 4-0 between doubles and singles. Cruz clinched Tech’s 4-3 win over Notre Dame and helped the Jackets sweep the Cardinals, 7-0, on Sunday.

Clemson has dropped two of its past three matches, most recently splitting a pair last weekend against Louisville and Notre Dame. The Tigers have picked up two wins against ACC opponents – Louisville and Virginia Tech. Clemson opened the spring season going 7-1.

SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech has taken the last eight meetings against Clemson dating back to 2016. The Tigers, however, hold a 30-16 lead in the all-time series between the programs. Meeting for the 47th time on Friday, the two programs have a storied history that began in 1984. When competing in Atlanta, the Yellow Jackets have won the last four meetings, not having lost at home since 2014.

