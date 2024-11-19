Cruz, Roach Set for NCAA Doubles Championship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will send one doubles team to the 2024 NCAA Doubles Championship in Waco, Texas. Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the ITA Sectionals Championship earlier this month. The Yellow Jackets pair will be making their first appearance in the NCAA Individual Championships.

Action gets underway for doubles on Wednesday, Nov. 20 with the round of 32. Each draw will advance one round per day, culminating in the title matches on Sunday, Nov. 24. The individual championships are being played at the Hurd Tennis Center on the campus of Baylor University.

Cruz and Roach open the tournament facing TCU’s Jade Otway and Isabel Pascual, seeded 5-8 in the bracket. This fall, the Jacket pair have put together an impressive season, going 9-3 overall in three tournaments. Last season, Cruz and Roach combined for a 7-3 mark at the No. 2 doubles position and broke into the ITA national rankings in April. Otway and Pascual clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament by finishing third in their respective ITA Sectional Championships. The duo went 12-5 overall last year, including a 6-4 record in Big 12 play.

The winning team will advance to the round of 16 on Thursday and face either Maiko Uchijima and Olivia Dorner of Penn State or Anya Nelson and Ema Bubalo of Colorado for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The individual championships, held separately from the spring team championships for the first of two years in a pilot program, will be streamed lived on ESPN+ with commentary from Cracked Racquets.