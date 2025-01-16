Women’s Tennis Prepares for Pair of Weekend Matches

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis continues its spring schedule with a pair of matches this weekend. The Yellow Jackets will travel to in-state rival, Georgia, for a Friday afternoon match before welcoming Memphis to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Sunday.

GEORGIA TECH (2-0) at No. 1 GEORGIA (0-0)

Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 | 5 p.m. | Athens, Ga. | Dan Magill Tennis Center

Live Stream: Indoor, Outdoor

Live Stats: Indoor, Outdoor



GEORGIA TECH (2-0) vs. MEMPHIS (0-0)

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 | 12 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Parking: Available in the Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo

Coming off a doubleheader to open its spring slate, Georgia Tech looks to continue its winning ways this weekend. The Yellow Jackets collected a pair of wins over Mercer and Georgia State, both by 6-1 decisions, to carry a 2-0 record into the weekend. A quartet of Jackets went undefeated in singles play to open the spring, guided by Scarlett Nicholson and Alejandra Cruz at the top two positions. Sophomore Given Roach and freshman Taly Licht also pocketed singles wins.

Georgia opens its spring slate on Friday, hosting the Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs enter the dual season as the top-ranked program in the country after a successful fall campaign. Dasha Vidmanova took home the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall after defeating Auburn’s DJ Bennett in straight 6-3 sets. The Bulldogs capped last season with a 25-5 overall record and a 12-1 SEC mark. Georgia also went undefeated at home, 11-0, and have not dropped a home match since March 27, 2022. One of the longest traditions in program history, Georgia Tech and Georgia will meet for the 37th time in program history on Friday. UGA leads the series, 29-6, and has won five-straight.

Memphis also opens its spring slate this weekend. The Tigers host Ole Miss on Friday before traveling to Atlanta on Sunday. Leonie Moeller recorded a successful fall, advancing to the finals of the AAC individual singles championship in October. Memphis posted a 17-8 record last season and a 5-1 ledger in the American Athletic Conference. Georgia Tech has won all five meetings against Memphis in program history, dating back to the first meeting in 1985. The teams last met in 2022 in the NCAA Tournament with Tech taking a 4-1 victory.

Full Steam Ahead

