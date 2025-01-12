Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Slate Monday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action and opens the spring dual slate on Monday, welcoming Mercer and Georgia State for a doubleheader at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

GEORGIA TECH (0-0) vs. MERCER (0-0)

Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 | 1 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo



GEORGIA TECH (0-0) vs. GEORGIA STATE (0-0)

Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 | 5 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo

Georgia Tech hits the courts to open the spring slate on Monday in a pair of rescheduled matches due to inclement weather. The Yellow Jackets play a pair of in-state foes in doubleheader action. Georgia Tech returns seven letterwinners that helped Tech go 14-10 overall last season and 9-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference action. Two talented freshmen made their collegiate debut for the Jackets in the fall. Olivia Carniro (São Paulo, Brazil) and Taly Licht (Hollywood, Fla.) donned the White and Gold in selected tournaments.

Mercer is coming off a 14-8 season in 2023-24 and went 4-3 in SoCon action. The Bears dropped a 4-1 match in the SoCon Tournament semifinals to conclude last season. Georgia Tech and Mercer will meet for the eighth time in program history on Monday with the Jackets leading the series, 7-0. The foes last met on Feb. 21, 2022 with Tech collecting a 7-0 sweep.

Georgia State produced a 10-14 overall ledger last season, including a 5-6 Sun Belt record. The Panthers took their opening match in the Sun Belt Tournament before falling in the quarterfinals to conclude their season. A storied series, the cross-town rivals have met 28 times in program history, dating back to 1978. The Yellow Jackets leads the all-time series, 24-4, and have taken 12-straight.

Full Steam Ahead

