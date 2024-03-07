Women’s Tennis Opens Road Swing This Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens a four-match road swing this weekend, visiting North Carolina on Friday and Duke on Sunday.

No. 26 GEORGIA TECH (7-5, 3-1 ACC) at No. 5 North Carolina (11-2, 4-0 ACC)

Friday, March 8, 2024 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Chapel Hill, N.C. | Chewning Tennis Center



No. 26 GEORGIA TECH (7-5, 3-1 ACC) at No. 21 DUKE (8-4, 2-2 ACC)

Sunday, March 10, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Durham, N.C. | Ambler Tennis Stadium

Coming off a pair of weekend home matches last weekend, Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action in North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets split its matches last weekend, falling to Virginia before collecting a 4-3 win over Virginia Tech. After going undefeated over the weekend, Tech’s doubles team of Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura picked up ACC Doubles Team of the Week honors.

The reigning national champions, North Carolina has opened ACC play pocketing a quartet of wins and are closing out a four-match homestand this weekend. The Tar Heels most recently topped Boston College and Syracuse, both by 7-0 decisions, to extend their winning streak to four matches. North Carolina earned a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships earlier this spring, falling in the quarterfinals to league opponent NC State.

Duke will entertain Clemson on Friday before welcoming Georgia Tech on Sunday morning. The Blue Devils have opened ACC play splitting four matches, dropping a pair on the road in the season-opening weekend before collecting 6-1 victories over Syracuse and Boston College at home.

SERIES HISTORY

North Carolina and Georgia Tech are meeting for the 54th time in program history on Friday. UNC holds a 41-12 lead in the series and has won the last seven matchups. Georgia Tech was last victorious in Chapel Hill on March 24, 2018, taking a 4-3 victory over the No. 1-ranked Tar Heels.

Duke owns a 39-12 lead in the all-time series against Georgia Tech, dating back to the first meeting in 2004. The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets split a pair of matches last season with Duke pocketing a 4-3 win in regular season action before Tech earned a hard-fought 4-3 win in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Georgia Tech has won three of the past five meetings against Duke.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 26 Georgia Tech

No. 50 Carol Lee

No. 16 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 5 North Carolina

No. 2 Reese Brantmeier

No. 16 Anika Yarlagadda

No. 19 Fiona Crawley

No. 24 Carson Tanguilig

No. 41 Reilly Tran

No. 49 Elizabeth Scotty

No. 57 Theadora Rabman

No. 102 Abbey Forbes

No. 1 Elizabeth Scotty/Reese Brantmeier

No. 13 Fiona Crawley/Carson Tanguilig

No. 15 Abbey Forbes/Reilly Tran

No. 53 Elizabeth Scotty/Anika Yarlagadda

No. 73 Fiona Cralwey/Reilly Tran

No. 21 Duke

No. 90 Elizabeth Coleman

No. 93 Emma Jackson

No. 94 Katie Codd

No. 97 Shavit Kimchi

No. 110 Brianna Shvets

