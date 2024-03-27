Women’s Tennis Opens Homestand Thursday

THE FLATS – No. 20 Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns home to open a five-match homestand this week, beginning with Notre Dame on Thursday before playing host to Louisville on Saturday.

No. 20 GEORGIA TECH (9-7, 5-3 ACC) vs. No. 36 NOTRE DAME (12-6, 3-4 ACC)

Thursday, March 28, 2024 | 5:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Breast Cancer Awareness Match – fans are encouraged to wear pink; first 100 fans will receive pink Georgia Tech Sting’Em t-shirts Punch Card Promo.





No. 20 GEORGIA TECH (9-7, 5-3 ACC) vs. LOUISVILLE (4-12, 0-7 ACC)

Sunday, March 24, 2024 | 10:00 a.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online Live Stats: Click Here Admission: Free Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street Promotions: Alumnae Match; Punch Card Promo.



After closing out a four-match road swing, Georgia Tech returns home for the remainder of the regular season. The Yellow Jackets jumped four spots in the latest ITA national rankings released on Tuesday, moving to No. 20 after upsetting then-No. 19 Miami on Sunday. Tech split last weekend’s matches, capping the road swing with a 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes. Freshman Scarlett Nicholson was named the ACC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after going undefeated in doubles and singles play.

Notre Dame comes into the match on Thursday off a bye weekend. The Fighting Irish are winners of three of the last four outings, but most recently dropped a 4-3 decision at Miami on March 17. ND, guided by Georgia Tech alum Alison Silverio, has picked up ACC wins over Virginia Tech, Louisville and Florida State. Julia Andreach leads the Fighting Irish, boasting an undefeated record of 13-0 in dual match play and is 7-0 against league opponents.

Louisville seeks its first conference win of the season this weekend, visiting Clemson on Thursday first before heading to Atlanta. The Cardinals enter the weekend on a 10-match skid, having last picked up a victory against Furman on Feb. 10.

SERIES HISTORY

Georgia Tech boasts a 15-4 lead in the all-time series against Notre Dame, dating back to the first meeting between the programs in 2007. The Yellow Jackets have taken the last 10 meetings between the squads since 2018 and the last five in Atlanta. Notre Dame was last victorious in Atlanta in 2013.

Tech has taken all eight meetings against Louisville in program history since the first meeting in 2015. Georgia Tech is 4-0 against the Cardinals when competing at home.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 20 Georgia Tech

No. 45 Carol Lee

No. 12 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 36 Notre Dame

No. 29 Julia Andreach

No. 28 Julia Andreach/Page Freeman

No. 46 Julia Andreach/Carrie Beckman

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com